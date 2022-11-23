Buhari leaves for Niger to attend AU Summit on Industrialization, Economic Diversification 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday embark on an official trip to Niamey, the Republic of Niger, to attend the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification, as well as the Extraordinary Session on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President will also attend the launching of French version of the Book entitled: “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria”, as well as inaugurate the ‘Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard’, named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

The naming of the boulevard and launch of the French version of the book, written by John Paden, a Professor of International Studies at George Mason University, Northern Virginia, United States, Thursday will precede the AU Summit Friday.

At the Summit, Buhari will deliver his National Statement at the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification, meeting under the theme “Industrialising Africa: Renewed commitment towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization and Economic Diversification.”

The Summit, being convened as part of the Africa Industrialization Week annual commemorative activities, was expected to adopt a declaration, highlighting the importance of industrialization and economic transformation in the continent and how to make progress in that regard.

