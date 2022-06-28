News

Buhari leaves for Portugal to participate in UN Ocean Conference

…to be conferred with country’s National Honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Portugal on a state visit on the invitation of the President of that country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President, who will hold official talks with his Portuguese counterpart, would be conferred with the country’s National Honour and decorated with ‘Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry.’

The two presidents are expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

Buhari would also visit the Portuguese Parliament and hold discussions with its president, Dr Augusto Santo Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

In the course of the visit, the president was scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen and hold separate meetings with select Portuguese Chief Executive Officers and prospective investors to Nigeria.

The President Buhari will also participate in the United Nations Ocean Conference, which began in Lisbon on Monday, June 27, and runs till July 1.

 

