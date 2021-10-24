Buhari leaves for S’Arabia to participate in investment summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

According to a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

The three-day event, with the theme: ‘Investment in Humanity’, will host global executives and asset managers; deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

The President will perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Some participants from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

