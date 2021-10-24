News

Buhari leaves for S’Arabia to participate in investment summit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

According to a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

The three-day event, with the theme: ‘Investment in Humanity’, will host global executives and asset managers; deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments;  science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

The President will perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for  Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General of National  Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Some participants from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote,  Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Economy to attain 2.0% growth in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says economy to exit recession in Q1 2021 Nigeria’s current recession is likely to be shortlived as the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has predicted that the country’s economy will not only exit recession by the first quarter of next year, but would post 2.0 per cent growth by the end of 2021. CBN Governor, Mr. […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Poverty, inequality liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ameachi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, yesterday, traced the compounded problems of Nigeria to abject poverty and inequality in the system. Amaechi stated this while delivering a lecture at the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, where he featured as guest lecturer. He stressed that the country must conquer poverty and inequality, […]
News

Zulum shares another N80m, food to 16,000 female returnees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N80 million and food supplies to 16,000 female returnees in the township of Gwoza as part of activities in the second day of his humanitarian visit to towns and villages in Gwoza Local Government Area of Southern Borno.   The governor, who arrived in Gwoza […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica