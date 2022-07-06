Buhari leaves for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Dakar, the Senegalese capital to participate in the International Development Association for Africa Summit.

The trip comes barely 24 hours after a convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President’s trip to Daura for Sallah, came under terrorist attack.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that will lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.

The statement is titled: ‘President Buhari to attend international development association for Africa summit in Dakar.’

It read in part: “An institution of the World Bank Group, IDA is deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle which goes into effect between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025.

“At the High-Level event slated for Thursday, July 7, and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that will lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.

“This commitment is expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...