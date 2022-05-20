News

Buhari leaves for UAE to meet new President

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet with the new President of the Middle East country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, in Abu Dhabi. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari will also use the opportunity to convey his condolences on the passing of President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President, who departed Abuja yesterday and is expected on Saturday, would also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE. The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

 

News

Supreme Court rejects Trump backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump.   The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC. President-elect Joe Biden won all four. […]
News

Lagos Rice Mill to create 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government yesterday said that its multi-billion naira 32-metric tonnes per hour rice mill at Imota would create no fewer than 250,000 jobs across the country. The state government said the rice mill which was acclaimed to be the fourth largest rice mill in the world, would crash the price of local rice production […]
News

Ogunsan extols Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Says “You are technocrat par excellence”   The Chairman of Executive Group, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has written a heartfelt birthday message to the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Kazeem Obafemi Hamzat, who clocks 56 today.   In the statement issued Saturday, Ogunsan, who is also a Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), described […]

