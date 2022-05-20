Buhari leaves for UAE to meet new President

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet with the new President of the Middle East country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, in Abu Dhabi. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari will also use the opportunity to convey his condolences on the passing of President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President, who departed Abuja yesterday and is expected on Saturday, would also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE. The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

