Buhari leaves for UAE to meet new President

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for the United Arab Emirates to meet the new President of the country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, in Abu Dhabi.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader would also use the opportunity to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President, who departed Abuja on Thursday, would also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

Under the new leadership, Buhari looked forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation were the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday.

