Buhari leaves for UNEP @50 in Kenya, to go for check-up in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) scheduled for March 3 to 4. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, was sequel to an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta. The President will from Kenya proceed to London for routine check-up that will last for a maximum of two weeks. The theme of the Special Session at Kenya’s UNEP event is ‘Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development’.

