Buhari leaves for US-African Leaders’ Summit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Katsina State for Washington DC ahead of US-Africa Leaders’ Summit beginning on Monday.

The President was seen off at the Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

Buhari is one of 48 other African leaders invited to the summit by US President Joe Biden.

 

