Top Stories

Buhari leaves Friday to London for medical check up

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.
He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Polaris Bank MD retires, thanks CBN, staff for support

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement, having completed his second twoyear tenure at the helm of the bank.   In a farewell message to the staff of the Bank, Abiru explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he […]
News Top Stories

Motor vehicle insurance: Nigerians lose out on Third Party benefits

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following an unending crisis among vehicle owners over crashes on the roads, indications have emerged that most Nigerian motorists are yet to take full advantage of their Third Party insurance policy pact with their underwriters. Findings have revealed that despite the aggressive campaigns by insurance operators to keep policyholders abreast of benefits in Third Party […]
News Top Stories

Bigwigs allegedly behind protest against Kalu for exposing Abia govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Perturbed by the recent exposure of the misgovernance of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s PDP-led government in Abia State and zero project attraction from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s 16 years in Senate by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during the campaign tour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for last Saturday’s by-election, thugs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica