News

Buhari makes case for peace in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday urged Kaduna State indigenes to cooperate with government and security agencies to secure peace and harmony.
He stressed that development will only take place when energies are collectively channelled to building, instead of destruction of lives and property.
“We must live together as brothers and sisters because without peace, development cannot take place,’’ the President said at virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.
The summit has as theme “KADInvest 5.0, Infrastructure, Industrialisation and Innovation.
“I wish to commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to establish its credentials as one of the new investment destinations of choice in Nigeria.
“These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state.
“This is a further affirmation of the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018.
“I call on the Kaduna State Government to keep up these laudable efforts and surpass the impressive results already attained,’’ President Buhari said.
He noted that the success of state governments in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing their internally generated revenues would be critical to the development of the entire country.
“Therefore, I am impressed that the Kaduna State Government has from inception used KADInvest as a serious platform for showcasing its investment potentials.
“The state’s commitment to consistent implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter is exemplary, including its ability to increase its Internally Generated Revenue to N44bn in 2019 from N13bn in 2015 without hiking tax rates. This is very laudable.’’
The President congratulated the Kaduna State government for making KADInvest a regular fixture on the investment calendar, held annually since 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Runsewe to FG: Creative industry’ll boost economy, GDP

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the world and Nigeria economy continue to reel under the impact of COVID – 19, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the Federal Government to focus more on the creative industry as it has huge potential for creating employment and boost the […]
News

15 patients die as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 12,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 280 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing Nigeria’s total number of recoveries to 12,108. Fifteen patients were also confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures on Tuesday night, adding that 503 […]
News

Why Oyo didn’t declare Hijrah holiday –Makinde’s CPS

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, gave reasons why the state government decided not to declare a public holiday for Hijrah 1442 AH, which was observed in the state on Friday August 21.   The CPS, who spoke on an Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM’s programme, Bottomline, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: