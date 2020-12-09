Buhari makes u-turn, cancels appearance before Reps

*He has not informed us, says Kalu

…We have power to summon President, PDP Reps

President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned appearance before the House of Representatives on Thursday to address the lawmakers on the state of insecurity in the country may not hold after all.

Although there was no official statement confirming the president’s change of mind, it was clear that the leadership of the National Assembly had been briefed on the development.

The leadership of the House has also refused to comment on the development but New Telegraph learnt that the president’s change of mind was caused by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who advised him against causing an appearance as well as alleged plots by the PDP caucus led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) to embarrass him.

A member of the House from Kano, who spoke to New Telegraph in confidence, said the president would have appeared before them but for the advice of the APC and fear of being boo by PDP lawmakers.

“The president can’t come here tomorrow (Thursday) again. I can tell you, the Buhari I know, wanted to come but the governors advised him against it.

“Again, last night, the PDP caucus met here and we learnt part of their strategy was to embarrass the president by booing him and asking embarrassing questions.

“This was not our plan. We wanted to brainstorm with him and chart a way forward because we in the north especially are feeling the heat from Boko Haram and bandits. We want to know why he is keeping the service chiefs when they have completely failed; we want to know his game plan but all this has been defeated,” he said.

Confirming the cancellation, the lawmaker noted that: “At least, you can see that the management of National Assembly is not even making any preparation to receive him (president). Normaly, if the president is coming, they would have started preparing since Monday. But as you can see, there is no such arrangement anywhere. So, he won’t be coming.”

But speaking to New Telegraph, spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) said they are still expecting the president because he has not informed them of any cancellation.

He said the House will not respond to rumours until Thursday adding that as at Wednesday night there was no communication from the president that he will not honour the invitation.

