Buhari, Malami drag NASS to Supreme Court, seek interpretation of S 84(12)

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have approached the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial S 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022

The plaintiffs listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant in the suit. New Telegraph notes that Section 84 (12) has been a subject of litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law in February this year.

According to Section 84 (12) of the legislation: “No with section 4 of the same Constitution, the legislative powers vested in the Defendants do not permit or empower it to make any other law prescribing additional qualifying/disqualifying grounds for election to the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Gubernatorial and Presidential election outside the express constitutional qualification and disqualification provisions as already provided in each or all of sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and without amendment to any of those sections is for reason of inconsistency, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.

The Plaintiffs are also praying for a declaration that section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 disqualifying political appointees from being voting delegates or be voted for at a convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election is discriminatory, inconsistent and in violent breach of the provision of each of the Sections, 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights and same is null and void by reason of its inconsistency.

