News Top Stories

Buhari, Malami drag NASS to Supreme Court, seek interpretation of S 84(12)

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have approached the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial S 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022

 

 

The plaintiffs listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant in the suit. New Telegraph notes that Section 84 (12) has been a subject of litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law in February this year.

 

According to Section 84 (12) of the legislation: “No  Tunde Oyesina Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have approached the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial S 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022 The plaintiffs listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant in the suit.

 

New Telegraph notes that Section 84 (12) has been a subject of litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law in February this year.

 

According to Section 84 (12) of the legislation: “No  with section 4 of the same Constitution, the legislative powers vested in the Defendants do not permit or empower it to make any other law prescribing additional qualifying/disqualifying grounds for election to the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Gubernatorial and Presidential election outside the express constitutional qualification and disqualification provisions as already provided in each or all of sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and without amendment to any of those sections is for reason of inconsistency, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.

 

The Plaintiffs are also praying for a declaration that section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 disqualifying political appointees from being voting delegates or be voted for at a convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election is discriminatory, inconsistent and in violent breach of the provision of each of the Sections, 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights and same is null and void by reason of its inconsistency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 pandemic: N’Zealand’s biggest city ordered into lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the country’s biggest city Auckland to go into lockdown after the discovery of three new local cases of Covid-19. The measures will last three days and require residents to stay at home. Ms Ardern said the country was going “hard and early” after the cases were […]
News Top Stories

Gambari, IGP, others meet S’East govs, leaders on Igbo grievances, national question

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A Special Presidential Delegation led by Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Prof. Agboola Gambari, met South East Governors and other Igbo leaders in Enugu on Saturday in a bid to ascertain their general grievances and suggestions towards achieving peace and unity in the country. The visit was aftermath of the recent youths’ #EndSARS […]
News

Kano approves N4.4bn projects for implementation

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

The Kano State Executive Council yesterday gave approval for the award and execution of contracts and projects in the state.   The council also ratified others that had earlier been granted executive approval worth N4, 424, 121, 793.83 billion Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica