News

Buhari, Malami dragged to court over failure to publish details of $23m Abacha loot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

As a result of his “failure to publish copy and details of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by the late dictator Sani Abacha”, a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is joined as a respondent in the suit.

Before the initiation of the legal offensive, the United States government had in August signed an agreement with the Federal Government to repatriate $23 million of Abacha loot to Nigeria. The $23 million is on top of the $311.7 million Abacha loot repatriated from the US to Nigeria in 2020.

SERAP in the suit designated FHC/ABJ/CS/1700/2022 and filed last Friday before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, is asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari and Mr Abubakar Malami to release and widely publish a copy of the agreement on the Abacha loot with the U.S.”

The human rights group also wants the court to “direct and compel President Buhari and Mr Abubakar Malami to publish details of the transparency and accountability mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the repatriated funds are not mismanaged, diverted or re-stolen.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyetola inaugurates implementation c’ttee for proposed Ilesa varsity

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday inaugurated the implementation committee for the proposed University of Ilesa, Osun State. He said the upgrade of the existing Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, to a fullfledged university was ‘not a product of fanciful effort,’ but rather a product of thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture […]
News

Anambra election: PDP leadership unites for Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The leadership of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the spirit of oneness has declared total support for the party’s flagbearer Valentine Ozigbo in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state. The party leadership disclosed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at a meeting hosted by Ozigbo with the […]
News

UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The British Government at the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investments in Lagos State as plans get underway for takeoff the first waste to energy plant in the state.   This was even as African ENRG, a waste to energy firm revealed plans to invest between $125 and $150million to build […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica