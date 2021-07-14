Buhari: Maritime Insecurity accounts for over $26bn revenue loss annual

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the level of insecurity in the maririme sector, saying the nation has continued to suffer at least $26.6 billion revenue losses annually, as a result. President Buhari made the startling revelation at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Tuesday. Represented by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, the President said: “In recent years, some key identified threats within Nigeria’s maritime environment have taken on increasingly more harmful dimensions to our economy and even the safety of citizens and commercial entities who use the maritime domain. “These include, piracy, armed attacks on ships, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, smuggling, as well as Illegal Unregulated and Unreported Fishing (IUU). “It is estimated that Nigeria loses about $26.3 Billion annually to various forms of criminality particularly piracy and sea robbery.”
Related Articles
AbdulRazaq signs Kwara Investment Promotion Agency Bill
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq yesterday signed into law a bill establishing the Kwara Investment Promotion Agency (KWIPA), saying it was a bold step to attracting more investors and drive economic growth. He said the idea was to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, with the agency serving as the melting pot for ideas and entrepreneurs wanting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Enugu Disco laments incessant attacks on its power installations
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has decried the incessant attacks on its power installations across the South East. This development was expressed by the organisation’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, following the arrest of two suspected vandals in Aniocha, Anambra State last week. The suspects identified as Odom Sunday, a native […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Vaccine alone cannot defeat Coronavirus, UN chief warns
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that vaccines alone cannot defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guterres gave the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week starting on Monday. “Many pin their hopes on a vaccine, but let’s be clear – there is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)