Buhari: Maritime Insecurity accounts for over $26bn revenue loss annual

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the level of insecurity in the maririme sector, saying the nation has continued to suffer at least $26.6 billion revenue losses annually, as a result. President Buhari made the startling revelation at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Tuesday. Represented by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, the President said: “In recent years, some key identified threats within Nigeria’s maritime environment have taken on increasingly more harmful dimensions to our economy and even the safety of citizens and commercial entities who use the maritime domain. “These include, piracy, armed attacks on ships, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, smuggling, as well as Illegal Unregulated and Unreported Fishing (IUU). “It is estimated that Nigeria loses about $26.3 Billion annually to various forms of criminality particularly piracy and sea robbery.”

Like this: Like Loading...