Buhari may present 2023 budget 1st week in Oct -Gbajabiamila

…seeks quality work, early completion of N’Assembly renovation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Wednesday called for the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex ahead of the delivery deadline of August 2023.

This is just as the speaker hinted that the presentation of the 2023 budget estimates by President Muhammadu Buhari to the two chambers of the National Assembly is likely to take place in the first week of October.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Abuja as he toured and inspected key aspects of the work, particularly the House of Representatives Chamber, the dome and the foyer of the complex.

However, he warned that this must not compromise the quality of the work to be delivered.

The Speaker said that though the renovation, which began last month, had progressed well, he would still ask the project managers to speed up the pace and beat the deadline.

At the chamber, Gbajabiamila was briefed on the details of the upgrade and the adjustments to be made to the sitting areas of lawmakers, the chamber staff, the presiding officers, the press gallery, the roof and the adjoining rooms to the chamber.

Speaking with House of Representatives’ correspondents after the inspection, Gbajabiamila said the changes introduced were “impressive” and would greatly assist the lawmakers in their legislative duties in line with global standards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...