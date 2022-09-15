Buhari may present 2023 budget in October –Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to present the 2023 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly in the first week of October, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has said. He disclosed this while fielding questions from reporters after inspecting the ongoing renovation work on the chamber, dome and foyer of the complex on yesterday.

The Speaker called for the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation ahead of the delivery deadline of August 2023. However, Gbajabiamila warned against substandard work because of the speed to complete the projects. Speaking with reporters after the inspection, he said the changes introduced were “impressive” and would greatly assist the lawmakers in their legislative duties in line with global standards. Gbajabiamila said: “This work started in August, a few weeks behind schedule, but for a good reason. So far between August and now, giant strides have been made; you can see the whole chamber has been ripped apart, and the innovations are going to be state-of-the-art. “We will be proud to have a chamber that matches the best standard all over the world; so I am quite impressed with the work so far. “I would encourage them to double the pace because, as it is, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly but for the benefit of the 10th Assembly.

The whole chamber isn’t going to be ready until sometime in August next year; so we are talking close to a year and that tells you the level of work that is going on.” While the renovation, which is being carried out by Visible Construction Limited, is ongoing, members will reconvene from their annual break next week to hold plenary sittings in a temporary chamber already prepared at Hearing Room 028. Giving his impression of the temporary chamber, Gbajabiamila said: “So far so good, we are happy and this temporary site where we will be sitting for the next 9-10 months is obviously a far cry from where we used to be.

“This used to be a hearing room to a legislative chamber, a lot of adaptations and a lot of innovations have been made and we are quite pleased with the work so far; so we are ready to go.” Asked if the temporary chamber would accommodate all 360 lawmakers, the Speaker said: “The configuration is not just this place but upstairs. So, I think there are about 100 and something seats in terms of accommodation on this level and about 200 and something upstairs. “But, it has been configured in such a way that everything is connected and you can see the screen. I can see everybody upstairs; whoever is presiding can see everybody upstairs and you can see everybody downstairs.”

