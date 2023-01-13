Buhari meets Adeleke, pledges to support Osun

…I benefitted from new Electoral Act, says gov

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was the first official meeting of the governor since he was sworn in as the sixth chief executive officer of the state last November.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President promised to consider the requests for assistance made by the new Governor of Osun State who was at State House on a ‘thank you’ visit.

The governor, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had come to appreciate the President for providing a level playing field in the election that held in July last year.

“I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...