Buhari meets APC Caretaker C’ttee, okays members’ registration

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni.
At the meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President approved the planned nationwide registration of party members.
Buni told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the committee is continuing its reconciliation efforts.
On the issue of the committee’s tenure, he said only the party’s National Executive Committee can decide on it.

