Buhari meets APC govs behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met some governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made available to newsmen, it may not be unconnected with the grand finale campaign of the party ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The governors, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, left for the Ekiti governorship campaigns held in Ado Ekiti Tuesday immediately after meeting with the president.

Those at the meeting were Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Nasir El-Rufai, (Kaduna), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

 

