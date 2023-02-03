News Top Stories

Buhari meets APC govs in Aso Rock over Tinubu

President Muhammmadu Buhari is holding a closed door meeting with Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF).

The meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is being attended by PGF Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Others in attendance are: Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Bello Matawale (Zamfara); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Mai Bala-Buni (Yobe); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abdul Rahman Abdulrazak (Kwara) and Sani Bello (Niger) and among others.

Though details of the meeting is kept under wraps, it is coming on the heels of the allegation by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Wednesday that some elements in Aso Rock were working hard to ensure that the APC loses the forthcoming elections.

It was learnt that the APC governors are worried that the naira redesign policy will affect the chances of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu himself had cried out that the lingering fuel crisis and the naira redesign policy were engineered by the powers that be to scuttle his presidential run.

There are worries in some APC circles that Buhari has not shown enough commitment to the presidential quest of Tinubu.

El-Rufai’s allegation was forcefully denied by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who insisted that the president was only interested in delivering free and fair elections.

