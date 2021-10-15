News

Buhari meets Bakare as cleric advocates electronic, diaspora voting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari Friday met with Pastor Tunde Bakare, head of the Citadel Global Community Church, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The cleric, who told State House Correspondents the his visit to the president was private, said he ‘dispensed’ what was on his mind.
Bakare, who once ran as a running mate to Buhari for the Presidency on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 Presidential election, has since turned to be one of the virulent critics of the president in recent times.
The cleric has recently called for a change of guards at the Presidency in order to bring in competent people to handle critical affairs in the country.
Bakare, who commended the National Assembly for approving electronic transmission of elections results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urged the lawmakers to go further by approving electronic and diaspora voting.
According to him: “22.3 million students are registered, but during election, campuses are shut, they will not be able to return there to vote and are therefore disenfranchised. If we can do not just transmitting results, but also able to vote electronically, that will be wonderful. It will deepen and enhance our democracy.
“Not only that, the Diaspora sends above $25 billion to Nigeria. Nigeria in Diaspora should also be able to vote like they do in every other country in the world. The more the merrier. Yes, democracy is a game of number, but our people should have the final say, so the office of the citizen must be as important, if not more than the office of the governor or the president because they are the people who put them in power. Sovereignty still lies in the hands of the people of Nigeria.”

Our Reporters

