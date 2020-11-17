News

Buhari meets Buratai, Adamu, other service chiefs

The President Muhammadu Buhari, and the nation’s security chiefs are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Relevant ministers are also attending the National Security Council meeting.
Security chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

