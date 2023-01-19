News

Buhari meets Emefiele at the Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President met with the CBN boss twice, having first met him alongside the delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development and later privately after the first meeting.

Emefiele, who returned recently from a vacation abroad, has been embattled following the threat of his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the allegation of corruption and suspicion of terrorism financing.

Attempts made by newsmen to talk to the CBN boss on his mission to the Villa were rebuffed.

The DSS had recently sought for a court order to nab Emefiele but the request was rejected by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The DSS asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

On October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had summoned Emefiele over the $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

 

Our Reporters

