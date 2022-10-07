Buhari meets freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, thanks military

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday.

The President made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State. Before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, Buhari detoured to the hospital, where he also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages from Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by Maj- Gen Usman Abdulkadir (rtd), who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital. Others were Maj-Gen Adamu Jalingo (rtd), Brig-Gen Abubakar Saad (rtd), Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Amb Ahmed Magaji and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, had earlier introduced the committee members and briefed the President

