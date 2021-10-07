Buhari meets Jonathan in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday met at the Presidential Villa, behind closed doors. The former president came into the premises at about 4pm. It was not clear why he visited President Buhari as he did not speak to the media afterwards. However, Jonathan had been active as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular touch with President Buhari in recent times.

Like this: Like Loading...