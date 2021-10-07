Buhari meets Jonathan in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday met at the Presidential Villa, behind closed doors. The former president came into the premises at about 4pm. It was not clear why he visited President Buhari as he did not speak to the media afterwards. However, Jonathan had been active as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular touch with President Buhari in recent times.
Related Articles
Zulum resumes from vacation, prioritises security in Borno
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has resumed work after a 21-day vacation, during which he transmitted power to his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, to act as governor. Zulum, who arrived in Maiduguri yesterday, addressed top government officials, party leaders and supporters. The governor assured the people that his administration’s top priority would remain the restoration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rejecting surrendered terrorists’ll escalate insurgency, Borno gov warns
…says many’re underage, women Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned that government’s rejection of the surrendered terrorists in the North-east could further escalate insurgency in that part of the country. Responding to criticisms against government’s plan to train and re-integrate the surrendered terrorists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG kicks off 774,000 jobs programme suspended by N’Assembly
The Federal Fovernment has kicked off the special public works programme suspended by the National Assembly. The government announced the take-off via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The programme, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)