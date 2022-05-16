News

Buhari meets Katsina gov, Masari, behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday met with the Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, behind closed doors.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made available to the press and the governor refused to talk to the press, a dependable source disclosed that the governor updated the President on the security situation in his state.

He added that Masari also discussed the development in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its governorship and Presidential primaries with the President who so hails from his state.

 

