Buhari meets Masari behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday met the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Bello Masari, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa. Masari met with the President alongside the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in his state, Dikko Rada. Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the Presidency even as Masari maintained that the meeting was personal, there were indications that the Katsina governor officially presented Radda to the President ahead of the 2023 general election. Radda was the immediate past Executive Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN
Related Articles
Banks refund N89.2bn to customers over complaints
Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that commercial banks in the country refunded about N89.2 billion to customers over complaints as at June, 2021. Emefiele made the disclosure during a CBN Fair held in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states simultaneously with the theme: “Promoting financial stability and economic development.” Emefiele, who was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tambuwal: We’ll approach Atiku on possibility of consensus presidential candidate for PDP
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and presidential hopeful, says he will discuss with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on the possibility of presenting a consensus candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Tambuwal said this on Tuesday when he featured on a Channels TV programme. The development comes days after Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kebbi gov flags off construction of 5,000 housing units
Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing units for vulnerable persons In the state. The project, sited along Zauro road, would be in collaboration with the state and African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), which would provide funds for the work. The governor, who said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)