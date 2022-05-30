Buhari meets Masari behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday met the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Bello Masari, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Masari met with the President alongside the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in his state, Dikko Rada.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the Presidency even as Masari maintained that the meeting was personal, there were indications that the Katsina governor officially presented Radda to the President ahead of the 2023 general election.

Radda was the immediate past Executive Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN).

