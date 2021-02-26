News Top Stories

Buhari meets new EFCC chair, Bawa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors. Though details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed, photos from the engagement were shared by the Presidential Media Team.

“President @MBuhari received in audience the newly appointed @officialEFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa at the State House, Abuja,” President’s Personal Assistant (Photography), Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the meeting in a pictorial report. It was gathered that the new EFCC boss was introduced formally to the President by the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Bawa, who was nominated for the EFCC job by Buhari was, on Wednesday, confirmed by the Senate after a screening session. The trained economic and financial investigator, who hails from Kebbi State, became the youngest officer ever to become the EFCC boss at the age of 40. During the screening, Bawa laid to rest allegations that he disposed 244 forfeited trucks to proxies while heading the Port Harcourt zonal office of the anti-graft agency. “I never sold a single truck at the Port Harcourt office; the head office handled that at the time,” he said.

“When I took over the Port Harcourt office, they had 34 convictions, but when I got there, we recorded 216 convictions. “Anybody that is familiar with the processes of the EFCC knows that the chairman doesn’t have the power to sell an asset, but the secretary of the agency.” The commission had, at various times, been headed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mrs. Farida Waziri, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and Mr. Mohammed Umar.

