Buhari meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, others amidst chaos in many states

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an emergency meeting with former Nigerian leaders which include Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Ernest Shonekan and Yakubu Gowon.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd) are also attending the meeting.
Security chiefs, which include Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, are also present.

