Buhari meets Osinbajo, service chiefs ahead of London trip

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the security chiefs ahead of his medical trip to London, UK.
The service chiefs in attendance are Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
Also in attendance are Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Bashir Magashi, Minister of Fefence; Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, and Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser.
Others are Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP); Yusuf Bichi, Director-Feneral of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
On Monday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said the president is expected back in the country in the second week of April.
“President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up,” he said.
“The president meets with security chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.”

Reporter

