Buhari meets Queen of Netherlands, seeks help for agric devt

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta, that his government decided to prioritise infrastructure development because it was aware of its limitations. However, he sought the European nation’s help towards Nigeria’s agriculture development.

A statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Buhari held a bilateral meeting with the monarch at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding in New York. “Without infrastructure, development would be limited, so we put emphasis on building roads, rail, and power. We have a comprehensive plan, and we are doing our best,” the statement quoted the President as saying. According to him, Nigeria is aware of its limitations despite being an oil-exporting nation, hence it decided to prioritise infrastructure development.

He assured Zorreguieta, who last visited Nigeria in 2017, she would see a lot of differences when she visits again. In the area of agriculture, the President said Nigerian borders were closed with some neighbouring countries to encourage farmers, “and eat what we grow. People went back to the land, and this helped us tremendously.” He added, “We made fertilizers available, resuscitated dams, and it all paid off handsomely. Otherwise, with about 200 million people, we would have been in trouble when COVID-19 struck and affected the economy.”

