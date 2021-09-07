News

Buhari meets security chiefs, others

Posted on Author Reporter

 

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, received briefings from the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

It was learnt that attendees at the meeting are expected to brief the President on the current security situation across the country as well as proffer solutions.

“President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on 7th Sep 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.

This is as banditry, kidnapping, and killings have escalated in the country.

The insecurity situation in the country worsened with the emergence of criminal gangs, often with hundreds of members, who raid communities, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom after looting and burning homes.

Many northern states, especially Kaduna, Katsina Zamfara, and Niger states are the worst hit with people being kidnapped for weeks and months.

States in South-West and South-East are also been affected by insecurity.

Recently, schools are being attacked with hundreds of students kidnapped for huge amounts of ransom being demanded from parents.

In a bid to fight banditry, telecom companies are requested to suspend operations in some areas.

Some states have also introduced restrictions on motorcycle traffic, cattle trading, and fuel sales.

