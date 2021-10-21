News

Buhari meets Service Chiefs for security briefing

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10 am, is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the president.

Others present are Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defense, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, and Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also in attendance are the Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, as well as other Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

The president is being briefed on the security situation across the country.

