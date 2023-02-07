Buhari meets Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Bawa

…cancels meeting with NGF

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu at the State House, Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the media, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the prevailing hardship in the land caused by difficulties being encountered by people in accessing their money following the implementation of the cashless policy.

It would be recalled that the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) had last week suggested that the reviewed February 10 deadline for the naira swap be extended to the end of the year to allow citizens unfettered access to their money.

The President then requested that Nigerians give him till the end of the deadline to consult with critical stakeholders in the money swap policy for him to take a vital decision.

