News

Buhari meets Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Bawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…cancels meeting with NGF

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu at the State House, Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the media, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the prevailing hardship in the land caused by difficulties being encountered by people in accessing their money following the implementation of the cashless policy.

It would be recalled that the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) had last week suggested that the reviewed February 10 deadline for the naira swap be extended to the end of the year to allow citizens unfettered access to their money.

The President then requested that Nigerians give him till the end of the deadline to consult with critical stakeholders in the money swap policy for him to take a vital decision.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Post insurgency economic recovery, Borno unveils 25 year Development Plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As parts of it’s post insurgency rebuilding process, the Borno state government has launched a 25 year Development Plan and 10 years strategic transformation initiative for the stabilization and economic recovery of the state from the over a decade long insurgency.   While speaking at the launching of the Initiative held at the Multipurpose Hall, […]
News

Buhari hails Raisi victory at Iranian Presidential polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Presidentelect at the just concluded Presidential election in Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, deserved to win. The President in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said Raisi’s victory again reinforced the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world. […]
News

DHQ: Troops impound cannabis worth N17m in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops conducting clearance and other forms of military operations in parts of Kaduna State, “impounded” cannabis sativa worth over N17 million. The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica