Buhari meets Tambuwal behind closed-doors in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwa, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tambuwal, who declined to talk to the media after the meeting, is also the Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum. He is also a frontline contender for the Presidential ticket of the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 Presidential election. Tambuwal’s meeting with President Buhari came days after the PDP’s consensus arrangements structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks. The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the consensus campaign in the opposition arrangement were Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Managing- Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.
Related Articles
Kukah: SOKAPU tackles DSS for clampdown on dissenting voices
The Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), has condemned the recent invitation extended to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, by the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the move as a ploy to silence him at all costs. Kukah, a highly cerebra and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Another crisis looms in Ogun community over chieftaincy tussle
Another crisis is looming in an Ogun State community following the alleged imposition of a community head, popularly known as Baale by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. The Egba traditional Chiefs of Bode-Ode Emere community in Odeda Local Government Area accused the Alake of imposing his preferred candidate, Chief Jimoh Olanrewaju Taiwo, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yoruba summit seeks enhanced security in S’West
A Pan-Yoruba summit conveyed under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movements has emphasised the need for improved security in South- West states to complement the efforts of the governors through the establishment of Amotekun security corps Speaking at the summit which held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with the theme; “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)