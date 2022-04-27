Buhari meets Tambuwal behind closed-doors in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwa, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tambuwal, who declined to talk to the media after the meeting, is also the Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum. He is also a frontline contender for the Presidential ticket of the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 Presidential election. Tambuwal’s meeting with President Buhari came days after the PDP’s consensus arrangements structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks. The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the consensus campaign in the opposition arrangement were Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Managing- Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

