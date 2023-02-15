News

Buhari meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari, has again met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, it was learnt, held at the official residence of the President ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, held in the Council Chambers of the Villa Wednesday morning.

Though the reason for the meeting could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed that it may not be unconnected with his campaign activities ahead of the February 25 poll.

It was learnt that the issue of economic hardship brought by the naira swap policy was also deliberated upon by the leaders.

Another source said the President and the APC presidential candidate may have discussed the outcome of the ruling by the Supreme Court on a suit brought against the Federal Government by state governors on their request to extend the February 10 deadline for the circulation of old N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Odumakin’s father laid to rest in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO

Remains of the father of late Afenifere spokesman, Pa Ezekiel Odumakin were laid to rest in his hometown, Moro in Osun State on Saturday. The father of the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who died on August, 29 2022 was described as a God-fearing and loving man till his death. In his sermon at Christ […]
News

Buhari begins two-day working visit to Kaduna today

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commenced a two-day working visit to Kaduna State. While in Kaduna the president is expected to commission several projects. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, to the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said the president will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and […]
News

Excessive blue light from gadgets could accelerate ageing –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study in fruit flies has suggested that basic human cellular functions could be impacted by the blue light emitted from screen devices. The results of the study are published in ‘Frontiers in Ageing’. Senior author of this study Dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz said, “Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica