Buhari meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has again met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, it was learnt, held at the official residence of the President ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, held in the Council Chambers of the Villa Wednesday morning.

Though the reason for the meeting could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed that it may not be unconnected with his campaign activities ahead of the February 25 poll.

It was learnt that the issue of economic hardship brought by the naira swap policy was also deliberated upon by the leaders.

Another source said the President and the APC presidential candidate may have discussed the outcome of the ruling by the Supreme Court on a suit brought against the Federal Government by state governors on their request to extend the February 10 deadline for the circulation of old N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...