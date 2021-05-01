News

Buhari meets with service chiefs, reiterates determination to defeat evil

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

In a quest to find lasting solution to the heightened challenge of insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday met with the service chiefs behind closed doors in the Presidential Villa. The President reiterated his government’s determination to defeat the forces of evil threatening different parts of the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, in a statement he personally signed after the meeting said: ‘‘At today’s meeting the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country. “While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.

‘‘Mr. President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation. There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities.” Those who attended the meeting included the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno. Others were: Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo; and Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

Our Reporters

