Buhari, minister, NFF mourn Ojeagbase

Tributes have continued to mount in the celebration of the passing of Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Ltd, Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase. Leading in the effusive praise is President Muhammadu Buhari who commiserated with the family, friends and professional associates of the late journalism icon. Dr Ojeagbase passed on in the United States of America at the age of 71 after a brief illness. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President described late Ojeagbase as a man whose vision and diligence transformed sports reporting and inspired a generation of media entrepreneurs. He commiserated with his wife and longtime business partner, Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ojeagbase, who worked with her husband in publishing, ministry and charity, bringing out many titles which include Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International (CFI), International Soccer Review (ISR) and Success Digest. The President affirmed that Ojeagbase, who worked for the Daily Times, Concord newspapers and The Guardian, before pioneering sports news publication in Nigeria, 1984, was also a teacher and preacher of the Word of God, and he lived by the tenets of the Holy Bible, greatly motivating others to grow spiritually and apply the principles of honesty, fairness and integrity in business.

 

