Buhari mismanaging Nigeria’s diversity, says Onunuju

Amid current post-EndSARS protests, the Director General the Heritage Centre, Abuja, a think-tank dedicated to research into economics and politics, Dr. Katch Onunuju, looks at some political and other issues in the polity in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE

How do you see the recent rescue operation of a US citizen, as against Nigeria’s inability to stop wanton killings of its own people across the world?

It is not true to say that the government seems helpless, rather the wanton killings seem to have been staged by the government itself. The killings are as a result of the government’s frustration about our refusal to cede our ancestral lands to the Fulanis, which they need to resettle Fulani refuges escaping from Mali and Central African Republic.

The Fulanis are fleeing due to the dispute between the Fulanis and the Tukums and I believe what President Muhammadu Buhari’s government should do is to work together with leaders in the sub-region to successfully implement the 2015 peace agreement. He resorted to looking for land to resettle these people when he could not get African leaders to implement the agreement.

And when the Nigerian ethnic groups now refused to cede their land, I now see the Fulani people resorting to taking land by force through ethnic cleansing. President Buhari himself is also ethnically cleansing off other Nigerians from federal parastatals and institutions through his lopsided appointments.

What is your impression about the recent protests?

The protests were not just about unprofessional conduct of SARS operatives, but the current reactions nationally which of course, he does not seem to have an answer to were about these issues. His reaction is trying to ethnicise the issues and divide us by introducing the hoodlums into a peaceful protest, but it did not work. You saw it in Lagos when they tried to divert to Igbo and Yoruba thing which did not work, but they have now gone to Kaduna to conduct a conference there they tried to make a North versus South thing, trying to divide and rule us. I think it really shows that the government does not have the imprimatur of a democratic government. It means that it does not have partners, the partners it could have gotten through the political alliance called the APC coalition which brought him to office in the first place, having lost it through the embrace of nepotism and ethnic cleansing. That is why these partners thought they do not have any stake in his government.

What partners do you have in mind this time?

There are partners that formed the APC coalition. There are partners from the East with the likes of Chief Ogbonaya Onu, a former National Chairman of the ANPP. There is Rochas Okorocha and the rest of them. There are some from the South -West led by Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu and partners from the far North and all parts of the country which formed the legacy parties that produced the APC coalition.

If President Buhari had allowed the coalition to metamorphose into a national strong political party to take control of its administration, I do not think the amount of divisions we have seen would have occurred, than that is why he had abandoned the APC to implement the agenda of the Miyetti Allah cattle dealers.

That is why the country is so divided. So, for me, I have kept telling people that what President Buhari and his Fulani irredentists are doing is not sustainable and it will fail. I am very happy that the youths united and said we want our country back. So for me, I blame him for everything he has done and I am not surprised about the youth rebellion.

But I was not surprised too that they tried to ethnicised it when they introduced hoodlums; they ethnicised it when they sent soldiers to attack the youths at Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos and now when they coerced a regional group in Kaduna to try to give it a picture of ‘we versus them.’

For me, the parroting of the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed’s position by northern governors shows you that President Buhari has failed. Imagine a situation where a national government resorted to fanning embers of division across ethnic line when he was challenged by his citizens. That is why we have said he should resign since he does not know what he is doing.

When he PDP was in power in 2012, Buhari was among those who went on street protests and nobody told him then that he wanted regime change or accused of North versus South. So why should that now come up when Nigerians came to protest during his own regime – the same protest he participated in; the same protest Pastor Tunde Bakare and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in?

So, it shows you that his administration is either bereft of ideas, intolerant or has no knowledge of history. For me, I am not surprised. That he is now running to ethnicise his reaction shows how much his policy of ethnic cleansing and nepotism has failed. As far as I’m concerned that is what it signposts.

Do you think the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the 2014 National Conference report is the way out?

That would be a way out. It is a correct place to start from, because you can see him trying to become an ethnic champion. The Fulanis are cleaning the Beroms off their land in Plateau; cleansing Gbagis off their lands in Kaduna, cleansing Hausas off their lands in Zamfara and Sokoto, all for the interest of a single ethnic group.

And that is why some of us have said the right way for him to re-unite the country by revisiting the position we reached at the 2014 Conference. Let him embrace the entire Nigeria and not the Fulani ethnic group. So I agree totally that a revisiting, an adoption, an embrace of the entire 2014 Conference report will be a good starting point to reuniting and healing Nigeria that is so divided now.

But he once said he has never read nor seen the report…

He should request for its certified true copy from relevant government agencies. It is a government paper and there is nothing wrong with it. He has not seen it because he has not asked for it. Does it exist? Yes. Has he seen it? No, because its content is not in tune with his picture of Nigeria. His picture of Nigeria is not one that is in tune with the aspirations of our diversity, but one that promotes the interest of his Fulani minority- but this will not work because the Fulanis don’t have the number.

Nigeria’s debt profile will rise to 328billion by the end of 2021. How do you see this?

Well, it also shows you the amount of corruption that is so endemic with the Buhari’s administration. He takes this money and we hardly know where it goes to. Look at them going to China, signing away our sovereignty. So that if anything fails, the Chinese will now take over and appoint their police and take over our inland revenue, manage those facilities in order to recover their money. Now they have gone to Brazil for another loan.

That is why we say that Buhari’s government is not ready to address the problems of Nigeria. For instance, the volume of business between Lagos and Onitsha is $3 billion. The volume of trade between Nigeria and Niger Republic is $118 million.

So, the priority of the Buhari government should be to put rail line in between Lagos and Onitsha, not between Nigeria and Niger Republic. If you look at it, if he is trying to reconnect his ancestral homeland, we’ll tell him that Donald Trump didn’t start building rail line to Germany because Germany happens to be Trump’s family ancestral homeland. Buhari is now President of Nigeria not President of Niger Republic.

So, I think that is a very wrong prioritisation. He should look after Nigeria first. This is what we are saying; their real understanding of Nigeria is very different from the popular view of most other Nigerians about what his priority should be.

That his view of what the priority should be as a President of Nigeria is not on the same platform or same aspiration with the average Nigerians. It should be Nigeria first, think of Nigeria first. Not the far North and Niger Republic. If he is preparing for a future country, maybe that is why he wants to undermine our country, so that should it break apart, he would then go there.

Why do you think insecurity is still so rampant?

Security is bad because Buhari is seen so far as the patron of these crises. His government has embraced the Miyetti Allah and their protection of the Fulani bandits and also the Boko Haram. It is easy for one to be well treated by the Nigerian government if you are a member of Boko Haram than if you are a graduate who just left the Nigerian university. And this is not the very best way.

The pampering of the Fulani Militia men and the herdsmen militia is the main reason why the embrace of impunity has allowed insecurity to fester. So, I think Buhari is principally the main reason why insecurity has sustained, nobody else. The next one, the crowd he gathered in Kaduna some days ago did not speak about insecurity in northern Nigeria. What they were worried about is the protest, peaceful protest by youths across Nigeria.

I thought he said Nigerian youths are lazy, they have now shown him they are not lazy. And instead of reacting to them as a government his reaction that as far as he his concern was that it’s an intention towards regime change. When he was protesting against Goodluck’s government, was it also for regime change? These are the questions we must ask ourselves.

Some people have said that age is not on his side and he is getting weaker particularly ahead of 2023. How do you see this?

He has not been in charge. We know that he is severely challenged because of his health. And it is because of the severe challenge of health that we demanded that he should resign; that if he’s not more available to act as President of Nigeria. He should honourably resign. Buhari has held on to power and allowing people who are not elected to continue to exercise power on his behalf. We think this is not how a democracy was designed. We will continue to call that we know he’s not in charge. He does not act as President. Buhari is not available to preside over Nigeria.

How do you see the pattern of election in the US?

Well, the election is good. Mr Trump worked very very hard to achieve the current result of failure and the people have voted for it. I was impressed with how the democratic managers have been managing at every point in time. They’ve allowed votes to be counted. The votes that came in through mail-in which was about 63 million, in-person voting and the pre-election voting which all tallied to about 139 million votes. Those are the votes that are now being counted with Mr. Trump knowing that most of these people were democrat voters.

He’s asking that the votes be stopped and of course, nobody can stop that. The natural thing in a democracy, after votes come in and voting time closes, you then stop to start unbundling to start counting votes. The America system is beautiful. The world has been taught again how very unique it is. That is one thing about America, the institutions of state are very strong and uncompromising, unlike Nigeria where the president actively undermines institution of states.

