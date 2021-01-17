Buhari mourns Abacha’s sister, Fatima Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the passage of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, the immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President sympathised with the Abacha family, Sen. Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, noting that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

Buhari prayed that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.

