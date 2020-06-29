Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

T

he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).

 

 

The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the Bachama Kingdom, the government and people of Adamawa State, noting that the late traditional ruler who received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, served his community, state and the nation creditably.

 

 

According to him, the retired military officer and 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom, “distinguished himself in the Nigerian Army and devoted his post-service years to promoting the development of his people and fostering unity of his fatherland.”

 

 

While urging the Bachama Kingdom to elect a worthy successor, the President prayed God to console all those who mourn the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest.

 

 

A statement by a member of the traditional palace, Chief Timawus Mathias, who holds the title of Nzobyalata Hama Bachama, indicated that the first class chief died at the age of 66 in his palace in Numan after a brief illness.

 

 

The statement reads: “The funeral arrangements are underway, according to Bachama tradition, in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters. The late Hamma Bachama  received his staff of office from the then  Governor of the State, Admiral  Murtala Nyako. Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old. Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen, Kwire Mana Kpafrato II, a retired officer of the Nigerian Army, ascended the throne in 2012 succeeding Homun Asaph Zadok (late).

 

The Queen of the Bwatiye kingdom is referred to as Mbamto and is Queen Elizabeth Mbayuen Stephen.”

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Debt: Businessman saved from jumping into Ogun River

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 35-year-old father of three, Mr. Fatai Oyedele, was yesterday rescued from jumping into the Ogun River in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of state Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the victim was rescued when their officers in the area received a distress call about the man. He said: […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

COVID-19: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]
Metro & Crime

Naira Marley: Court orders Mall to publish apology

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrates’ Court has re-opened the Jabi Lake Mull after 10 days. The court also ordered the management of the facility to publish an unreserved apology to the government in national dailies, for hosting the Lagos-based controversial artiste, Naira Marley, in concert. The Mull was shut down last week by an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: