Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).

The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the Bachama Kingdom, the government and people of Adamawa State, noting that the late traditional ruler who received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, served his community, state and the nation creditably.

According to him, the retired military officer and 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom, “distinguished himself in the Nigerian Army and devoted his post-service years to promoting the development of his people and fostering unity of his fatherland.”

While urging the Bachama Kingdom to elect a worthy successor, the President prayed God to console all those who mourn the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest.

A statement by a member of the traditional palace, Chief Timawus Mathias, who holds the title of Nzobyalata Hama Bachama, indicated that the first class chief died at the age of 66 in his palace in Numan after a brief illness.

The statement reads: “The funeral arrangements are underway, according to Bachama tradition, in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters. The late Hamma Bachama received his staff of office from the then Governor of the State, Admiral Murtala Nyako. Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old. Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen, Kwire Mana Kpafrato II, a retired officer of the Nigerian Army, ascended the throne in 2012 succeeding Homun Asaph Zadok (late).

The Queen of the Bwatiye kingdom is referred to as Mbamto and is Queen Elizabeth Mbayuen Stephen.”

