Buhari mourns as ex-minister Paul Unongo dies at 87

Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, is dead. The elder statesman died at the age of 87 after he celebrated his birthday in September this year. However, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Unongo, saying the country has lost an elder statesman, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja. A family source, who confirmed the demise of the former National Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) but preferred to be anonymous, said Unongo was born on September 26th 1935, to the Kwaghngise Anure Abera ancestry in Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State. The source promised to issue a formal statement that will provide more details about Unongo who until he death was appointed member of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council by President Mohammadu Buhari.
More troubles for Ogun gov as pensioners issue 7-day ultimatum
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday issued a 7-day ultimatum to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to settle their entitlements. The pensioners issued the warning in a communiqué by its Secretary, Bola Lawal, at the end of their consultative meeting in Abeokuta. This came barely 24 hours after lecturers of the state-owned Moshood […]
India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation
India and Nigeria signed an agreement on space cooperation on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. Calling Nigeria India’s close friend and the largest trading partner in Africa, Muraleedharan said the MoU is another milestone in the relations of the two countries. “Glad to join minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing […]
Wike tasks judiciary to protect judges from intimidation
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has tasked the nation’s judiciary to always protect their judges, stressing that if judges that give judgement on the merit of the case before them are not protected by their colleagues, they will be victims of intimidation. Wike, who made the observation yesterday while swearing in four new […]
