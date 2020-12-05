News Top Stories

Buhari mourns as Magashi heads FG’s delegation to Bali’s family

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Musa Pam, and Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), to visit the family, and condole with government and people of Plateau State over the death of former Minister of Defence, Gen. Domkat Yah Bali. Buhari in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, condoled with the people and government of Plateau over the passing of their illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer.

The President, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther yesterday, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff. The statement reads in parts.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of an illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer, Gen. Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.”

Our Reporters

