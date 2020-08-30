News

Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs. T

 

he President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late royal father as a “man of peace who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of not only his people, but also the state and country.”

 

President Buhari noted that the 27th Attah Igala will be greatly missed for his wise counsels and reputation for honesty, urging the people of his domain to sustain his achievements during his eight-year rule.

