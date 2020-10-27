News

Buhari mourns Chief Akinyele

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Chief Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele, former Presidential Adviser on Budget to former President Shehu Shagari.
The President in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged his family to find solace in his contributions to the country and humanity.
Buhari also commiserated with all professional colleagues and friends of the former adviser.
Akinyele also served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance of the old Western State of Nigeria; Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife Nigeria and Secretary to a Military Government and Head of Civil Service of Oyo State.
Buhari noted that as a Director of Budget and Special Adviser on Budget Affairs to President Shagari from 1979-1983, Akinyele served the country meritoriously, using the knowledge acquired in some of the best institutions in the world to shape policies and advise on implementation, particularly on development issues.
He prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the deceased, and comfort his family.

