Buhari mourns Chief Imam of UNN, Idoko

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Idoko family and the entire University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) community over the death of Sheikh Adam Idoko, the chief Imam of the university mosque. According to a statement released yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the Muslim community in the South-East over the demise of the spiritual leader who was an embodiment of selfless service and modesty, according to the teachings of the Islamic faith. The President noted that the Imam inspired so many believers of the religion to work for peace and serve their immediate community in love, generosity and kindness.

