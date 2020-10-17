News

Buhari mourns Chief Imam of UNN, Idoko

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Idoko family and the entire University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) community over the death of Sheikh Adam Idoko, the chief Imam of the university mosque. According to a statement released yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the Muslim community in the South-East over the demise of the spiritual leader who was an embodiment of selfless service and modesty, according to the teachings of the Islamic faith. The President noted that the Imam inspired so many believers of the religion to work for peace and serve their immediate community in love, generosity and kindness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG tackles housing deficit in South-West with 868 units

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The federal government yesterday said that it had embarked on the construction of 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, in Oyo State. Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, disclosed this when he led the management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde. According to Ashafa, the […]
News

Flooding: Ebonyi SEMA urges residents in prone communities to relocate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in the prone communities to relocate to safe locations in order to avoid heavy casualties. The Executive Secretary of EB-SEMA, Mr Ken Oziomaeze, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the […]
News

Ebonyi, Myetti Allah reach truce on night, underage grazing

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State gover nment, National leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and leaders of herdsmen resident in the state, yesterday resolved some crises between some communities in the state and the herdsmen which had led to some loss of lives and destruction of farm crops. National leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: