Buhari mourns composer of NYSC’s anthem, Adetiran

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Adetiran family, their friends and associates on the passing of an accomplished musicologist, Assistant Venerable Oluwole Isaac Adetiran, who passed on at 75. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, having left his footprints on the sands of time as the composer of the NYSC anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths. He prayed to God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide and a holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) National Award. He charged the younger generation to learn les-sons from the devotion of the departed to both secular and spiritual things, and excelling in all.
Related Articles
Agusto: Banks wrote off N1.9trn impaired loans in 4 years
Naira weakens further to N475/$1 on parallel market In the last four years, the Nigerian banking industry wrote off a minimum of N1.9 trillion of impaired loans from its loan portfolio due to the 2015/2016 recession, the Agusto & Co 2020 Banking Report has said. Highlights of the report, which were posted on Agusto & […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obasanjo laments destruction of farm in Benue
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday condemned the destruction of his 2,420 hectares of farmland at Hawe in Aliade area of Gwer East Local Government of Benue State at the weekend. Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the burning of his farm as ‘a bad development.’ The mango plantation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Sylva, Ayade obtain APC presidential form
Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday obtained the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. A northern solidarity group bought the form for Sylva, with a group of sup porters buying the form for Ayade. Addressing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)