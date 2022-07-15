News

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC’s anthem, Adetiran

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Adetiran family, their friends and associates on the passing of an accomplished musicologist, Assistant Venerable Oluwole Isaac Adetiran, who passed on at 75. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, having left his footprints on the sands of time as the composer of the NYSC anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths. He prayed to God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide and a holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) National Award. He charged the younger generation to learn les-sons from the devotion of the departed to both secular and spiritual things, and excelling in all.

 

Our Reporters

