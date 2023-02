President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the killers of Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District have no respect for human life and dignity and therefore deserved the wrath of natural and divine justice.

This was contained in a press release issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, detailing the President’s reaction to the gruesome murder of the politician in Awkunanaw, Enugu recently.