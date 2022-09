President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of a “diligent and committed officer,” Col. Abdulazeez Sabo Aliyu, who was Commander, Guards Brigade (then known as Brigade of Guards) from 1984 to 1985.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Sunday, the President recalled the sense of duty and professionalism of the departed officer, and condoled with his family, former colleagues, and all those mourning him.

He wished Col Aliyu eternal rest, and divine comfort for his family.

